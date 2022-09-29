How to get Dragonplate armor in Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that places players in a massive Alpine world filled with magic, stealth, and Dragons. As your character progresses, you’ll be able to challenge progressively more difficult foes while enjoying the amazing scenery and some tough battles. As mentioned, one of the enemies you’ll encounter are Dragons, which you’ll have to battle to gain more power, but these battles aren’t always easy. So, it’s always best to ensure you’re equipped with the best armor and weapons you can manage, and Dragonplate Armor is among the best Heavy Armor you can obtain in the game. In this guide, we’ll explain how you’ll be able to obtain your own Dragonplate Armor in Skyrim.

What you’ll need to craft Dragonplate Armor in Skyrim

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to make sure that you have a solid supply of items to craft your Dragonplate armor. As the name suggests, you’ll need to have components obtained from Dragons, specifically killing Dragons. Once you’ve obtained these items from slaying Dragons as well as buying hide or getting it from hunting, you’ll need to head to a Forge station. Remember to loot the Dragons you’ve slain to obtain the necessary Dragon Bones and Dragon Scales for your Dragonplate Armor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to have Smithing leveled up to level 100 to unlock the Dragon Armor perk on the perk tree. Also, remember that Dragonplate Armor is a Heavy Armor class, so if your character doesn’t have a high enough carry weight, you’ll not have a good time at all. To craft the Dragonplate armor, you’ll need the following items:

Armor Piece Items Needed Dragonplate Armor 3x Dragon Scales, 2x Dragon Bones, 3x Leather Strips. Dragonplate Boots 3x Dragon Scales, 2x Dragon Bones, 2x Leather Strips. Dragonplate Gauntlets 2x Dragon Scales, 1x Dragon Bone, 2x Leather Strips. Dragonplate Helmet 3x Dragon Scales, 1x Dragon Bone, 2x Leather Strips. Dragonplate Shield 3x Dragon Scales, 1x Dragon Bone, 1x Leather Strips.

Dragonplate Armor is upgradable if you go to a workbench. If you’re upgrading the Dragonplate Armor chestpiece and shield, you’ll need only Dragonbones, while the boots, gauntlets, and helmet require you to use Dragon Scales.