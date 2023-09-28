How To Get Ectoplasm In Blox Fruits (Best Strategies)

Blox Fruits is a Roblox game that immerses players in a world of pirates and bounty hunting inspired by the popular franchise One Piece. One of the valuable items in the game is Ectoplasm, an in-game currency used for various purposes. Obtaining Ectoplasm can be a bit tricky, especially if you are unaware of how to acquire them. In this guide, we’ll outline the best strategies to obtain Ectoplasm in Blox Fruits.

Related: How To Get Spring in Blox Fruits

The Best Ways to Earn Ectoplasm In Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ectoplasm is a rare resource, so it’s hard to obtain. Furthermore, you can start earning it from the get-go and have to reach the mid-game to start gaining it. The resource will only be available after you hit the 1000-level mark and have travelled to the Second Sea.

The best way to get your hands on Ectoplasm is by taking on Cursed Captain raid boss. You will find the boss on the Cursed Ship, and any mob you defeat on the ship has a 25% chance to drop Ectoplasm. However, if you manage to defeat Cursed Captain, you will get 10 Ectoplasm as a guaranteed drop. If you are unable to find him, he is on the third floor of the Cursed Ship. Keep in mind he has a 1/3 chance of appearing every 1 hour and 15 minutes, so it’s not a guaranteed spawn. He is also not available during the daytime.

As mentioned before, you can also get Ectoplasm through various mobs on the Cursed Ship. The Ship Deckhand, Ship Engineer, Ship Steward, and Ship Officer all have a 50% chance of dropping Ectoplasm when defeated. However, they only drop 1 Ectoplasm compared to Cursed Captain’s 10, but they are much easier to defeat.

The items you can buy via Ectoplasm include Bizarre Rifle, Ghoul Mask, Midnight Blade, and Ghoul. You also get to earn a few titles by collecting a specific number of Ectoplasm.