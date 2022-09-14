Excalibur Umbra is a unique Warframe. This unique Warframe is the only Umbra variant in the game. When you use transference, your Warframe will fight on its own. Excalibur Umbra also comes with an assortment of Umbra mods. These mods are powerful and can be equipped on any Warframe in your possession. This guide will show you how to get Excalibur Umbra in Warframe.

How To Get Excalibur Umbra

Excalibur Umbra is a variant Warframe based on the original Excalibur. He has increased armor, energy, and polarity slots that allow him to use the Umbral Mods. Excalibur Umbra cannot be farmed in the way many other Warframes are and is instead gotten by completing a particular quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Excalibur Umbra, you need to complete The Sacrifice quest. You need to have finished the Apostasy Prologue to get this quest. If you have yet to participate in the Apostasy Prologue, visit your quarters on the Orbiter. You should see an energy orb floating near the window. Interact with it, then play through the short quest. Once that is done, you can access The Sacrifice quest in the Codex.

Step 1: Investigate Sentient Energy

The first step of the quest sends you to Lith on Earth. When you land, kill the Grineer and search the courtyard area using the Codex Scanner or Synthesis Scanner. You will find items in the following locations:

Besides the tree. To the back left of the courtyard. To the right of the tree, near a rock. Around the middle of the courtyard, near a gravestone. To the right of the walkway near the courtyard entrance.

Step 2: Explore Lua

For this part, you need to match the blue symbols at the Orokin Memory Cipher terminal with the blue signs found in the area. You need to physically see the symbols in the level for it to work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Memory Cipher requires two symbols; the second requires four symbols. If you struggle with solving the second one, after finding all the symbols, Ordis will eventually help you. Play through the rest of the level to get to the next part, set aboard the Orbiter. The following narrative sequences are lengthy, and you’ll have to make several decisions that will affect the story.

Step 3: Explore Ceres

Follow the Excalibur Umbra through the level. When you find him, he is resistant to all damage, so use your Void Blasts to stun him, then use Transference on him. This will give you access to a new memory from the Warframe. After this sequence finishes, you will be given your next objective.

Step 4: Explore Neptune

When you find Excalibur Umbra on Neptune, he will have a new shield making him immune to Void Blast damage. Hit him with your Void Beam to remove the guards, then the Void Blast, perform another Transference.

Step 5: Return to Lua

Once again, the Excalibur Umbra will have a new shield making him immune to Void Blast damage. Hit him with your Void Beam to remove the shields, then the Void Blast, perform another Transference. Once you take control of the Umbra, make your way to the extraction point to begin the last step of the Sacrifice quest.

Final Step: Return to Earth

You will return to the courtyard to confront an NPC. Engage in a fight with the NPC and take out all the Sentient enemies to enter a cutscene and finish the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After another extended narrative sequence, you’ll eventually return to the Orbite. You will now have access to the Excalibur Umbra Warframe, Umbra mods, and the Excalibur Umbra Sunder Helmet. Completing this quest will allow you to begin the New War quest line.