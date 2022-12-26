The depths of Dwarf Fortress is matched only by its vague systems, with hundreds of mechanics interconnected by means seemingly only found by a fierce internet search or two. One such mechanic is the smelting of metals into steel, which involves an item called a Flux Stone. This isn’t actually a specific item, however, and is instead a classification of stone itself. Here’s how to get Flux Stone in Dwarf Fortress.

What is Flux Stone?

Flux Stone is a classification of materials that can be used to smelt metals, specifically the brittle pig iron as well as steel. Both metals are vital for a happy and healthy fortress, so stocking up on flux stones is ideal for your crafters to continue production lines. Flux stones, or the flux itself, is classification of the five following stone types:

Calcite

Chalk

Dolomite

Limestone

Marble

You cannot use flux blocks in smelting — only the raw material. Thus, ensure your Stoneworker’s Workshop omits the flux types when building stone blocks.

If a site has flux within it, players will be able to tell from the pre-embark screen, which occurs before players select a site to begin their crafting. If your site has no flux layers, which happens more than many would prefer, players can trade for it from liaisons with requests, at an appropriate mark-up. It may behoove players, however, to simply order steel ingots or pig iron at that point.

Considering that traders will bring very little flux, along with the mark-ups provided on trade, and the estimated work cycles to purchase and cycle the flux into steel or pig iron in-house, make non-flux areas difficult to craft specific works. Ordering steel items such as toys and instruments can be a good play here, ordering them to be smelted down at the smelter to repurpose the steel for something a bit more substantial.