how-to-get-ford-hot-heap-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

The Ford Hot Heap is an exceptional car in the Hot Wheels universe. It was originally released in 1968, with dozens of variants made for the original series. Since then, only two new versions have been made, one in 2016 and one in 2018. You’re able to get your hands on the 2018 reproduction unit from the Hot Wheels 2018 Original 16 Display Set in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this guide explains how.

Luck of the Blind Box or shop

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways you can pick up Ford Hot Heap in Hot Wheels Unleashed, given that it’s in the Treasure Hunter rarity class. The first is by purchasing Blind Boxes and hoping that it drops. There’s only a small chance that this can happen, but it’s worth it for the 500 Coins you have to spend. The more Blind Boxes you open, the better your chances of getting it.

The second way you can acquire this car is by waiting for it to appear in your shop. The shop resets every hour or so of in-game time that you spend playing. We were incredibly lucky and found it in our latest rotation, though it cost us 2,000 Coins to purchase. However, the price is worth it to add such a rare car to the collection alongside other Treasure Hunter cars like Tanknator.