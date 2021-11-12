How to get full access to Battlefield 2042 a week early

We’re only a week away from the launch of Battlefield 2042, but if you’re aching to play it now, you’re in luck. The entire game launched in early access today, and there are a few ways you can get in on the action right now. This guide will break down the different methods you can use to get your hands on the game a whole week before its full launch.

Firstly, if you preorder either the Gold or Ultimate digital editions of Battlefield 2042, you’ll automatically be able to start playing today upon installing it. However, keep in mind these are a little pricey; the Gold Edition is $89.99 while the Ultimate Edition comes in at a whopping $109.99, so be sure to really consider if a week’s worth of extra playtime is worth it before purchasing.

If you’re playing on PC, you also have another option: Checking out EA’s premium EA Play Pro service. Effectively a higher tier of EA Play (think Xbox Game Pass but for EA games), Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition is included in this subscription, and it’ll be available to download and play upon subscribing. It’ll cost you $14.99 upon registration, so it’s a considerably cheaper option than outright preordering either of the special editions.

If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or the lower tier of EA Play, you can also play the game starting today, but you’ll only be able to play 10 hours of it leading up to launch. For more details on how to access this timed trial, check out our coverage here. If you’re just looking to demo the game before making a decision, this is a good route to take. But if you’re already set on purchasing and want access ASAP, you’ll want to go with one of the three methods outlined above.