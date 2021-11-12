How to download the Battlefield 2042 trial with Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now access a trial for Battlefield 2042 a week before launch, but there’s a catch: the trial is limited to 10 hours of playtime. The good news is that save data will transfer between the trial and full game, so there’s no need to worry about having to redo the hours you put in. However, actually downloading the trial can be a little tricky, so here’s a breakdown on how to get your hands on Battlefield 2042 before the game’s launch.

Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass are able to access the 10-hour Battlefield 2042 trial with EA Play, EA’s own subscription-based service. EA Play is bundled with Xbox Game Pass subscriptions for free and is also available as a separate subscription. Regardless of which service you subscribe to, the download process is the same.

First, launch the Microsoft Store app on your Xbox. You’re likely to see a large banner for Battlefield 2042, but if not, just search for it in the store. You’ll be taken to a screen comparing the editions no matter which you click on. Now, choose the edition you want — this is where the process gets a bit confusing.

You’ll only be given the option to pre-order the game with an EA Play discount. To access the free trial, you need to scroll down until you get to the option labeled “in this bundle.” Now select your edition once again and you’ll be taken to a new page that gives you the option to download the free trial. If for some reason you’re not finding it, just give your console a quick restart.