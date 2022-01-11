How to get gems in Clash of Beasts

The gems in Clash of Beasts will be a premium currency you can choose to use to speed the process of constructing buildings, refresh contracts, or unlock additional beast slots. How you use them is up to you, but acquiring them can be a bit of a challenge. There are several ways you can go about this, and some of them are more direct than others. Here’s what you need to know about getting gems in Clash of Beasts.

When you initially begin playing Clash of Beasts, an excellent way to earn gems is to work through the story quests and complete achievements. You can find the story quests under the quests tab on the left side of your screen, and it will be the bottom option. Every player will want to work their way through the story quests to progress through Clash of Beasts, unlock more content, monsters, and learn the game basics. Along the way, you can expect to complete achievements as you perform tasks, and these achievements are a good thing to return to if you want to earn more. Daily quests are also a good way to earn them when you reach level 5.

Outside of completing these specific tasks, you can also head to the Clash of Beasts store to purchase gems. Buying gems with real-world money is the most direct way to receive many of them all at once. You can choose to buy several payment bundles in the game’s store, with a breakdown of gem prices.

Gems are essential to speed up the process of Clash of Beasts. While they are required to unlock additional beast slots, gems are not required to access specific parts of the game.