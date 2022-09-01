How to get Giant Death Robots in Civilization VI

There are many ways to play Civilization VI, seeing as there are five paths to win the game. One of the more traditional and brutish ways is a Domination Victory, where players must capture every other civilization’s capital city. While some may achieve this victory type early on in the game, for others this process may take well into the later eras to finally take everyone out.

If you’ve made it to the Information Era, there is one clear winner when it comes to military might, the Giant Death Robot. While it takes a while to get to the point where players can pump these units out, it’s well worth the wait. Here is how to make Giant Death Robots in Civilization VI.

What is required to produce Giant Death Robots in Civ 6?

There are quite a few prerequisites before players can start mass-producing Giant Death Robots. The first step will be to research far enough in the Scientific Tech Tree. The basic model of the Giant Death Robot is available with the Robotics tech research, and upgraded versions can be produced by researching Drone Air Defense, Particle Beam Siege Cannon, Enhanced Mobility, and Reinforced Armor Plating. Each of these upgrades changes the Giant Death Robot’s appearance, which is a nice touch on the developer’s part.

To produce Giant Death Robots, it is also important to first mine sources of Uranium, since each Robot requires one Uranium for production and three Uranium every turn for maintenance. If you don’t have enough Uranium stocked up, the game will prevent any further production of Giant Death Robots. Running on E can also be a problem for Giant Death Robots that have already been produced, as they won’t be able to heal without this resource.