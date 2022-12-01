Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to collect as you explore the Paldea region. These materials are mostly used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Girafarig Fur is just one of the many materials that you can find in the Paldea region and it comes from the long neck pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Girafarig Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon from previous games in the franchise that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet and Girafarig is one of them. This pokémon even has a brand new evolution that you can obtain called Farigiraf. Girafarig isn’t the easiest pokémon to locate in the games but it is fairly common once you find where they spawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Girafarig likes to spawn in two areas with only one being shown on the habitat map. The only area you can find Girafarig while progressing through the stories of Scarlet and Violet is in West Province Area Two in the fields outside of Porto Marinada. There are plenty of Girafarig that roam this area so you shouldn’t have any problem catching one. You can find this pokémon as well as Farigiraf later in the game in Area Zero.

You can get Girafarig Fur by battling this pokémon and its evolution in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Girafarig or Farigiraf, you will get up to three pieces of Girafarig Fur added to the materials pouch in your backpack. You will also get the material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles. You can use Girafarig Fur to make TM059 Zen Headbutt, TM098 Skill Swap, and TM132 Baton Pass.