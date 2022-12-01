There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can gather as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials you gather will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Tauros Hair is just one of the many materials you can get in the Paldea region and it comes from the wild bull pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Tauros Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tauros is one of the many pokémon from previous titles making a reappearance in Scarlet and Violet except this time Tauros has been changed around a bit. Instead of being a normal-type like they once were, Tauros now come in three different breeds; combat, blaze, and aqua. The standard Tauros in Scarlet and Violet have black hair and are now a fighting-type. Depending on whether you get the blaze or aqua breed, Tauros will also be a fire or water-type as well as a fighting-type.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Tauros’ habitat data, there are two main areas where you can find this pokémon; West Province Area Two and Eat Province Area Two. Both areas have large grassy fields that Tauros loves to roam around in. Since Tauros is a fairly common pokémon, you shouldn’t have a problem spotting a few of them in the fields. Be careful when approaching Tauros because this pokémon loves to charge.

To obtain Tauros Hair, you will need to battle wild Tauros. Any time you defeat or capture a wild Tauros, you will get up to three Tauros Hair added to your collection of materials. You will even get the material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles. You can use this material to make TM152 Giga Impact and TM163 Hyper Beam as long as you have the other materials required for the recipes.