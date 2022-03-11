How to get Gold on the Beyond the Horizon Slipstream mission in Gran Turismo 7

The Beyond the Horizon Slipstream mission in Gran Turismo 7 is frustrating enough when you can’t get Gold on it, but wait till you see how massively angry you get when you find out what the trick to getting Gold actually is. You’re going to be, like, “What?! They did… WHAT!?!? How the… what the…” You might get so mad that you write a sternly worded email to Polyphony Digital full of typos and caps lock because you’re just too furious to type properly. We’re having trouble writing this guide without smashing our fists into the keyboard in rage. But, on the plus side, you’re about to be so relieved that you can finally get Gold on Beyond the Horizon mission 3 in GT7, and won’t be getting 154.7 mph (249 km/h) over and over again any more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So, here it is. To get Gold on the Beyond the Horizon Slipstream mission in GT7, make sure your Display Settings are set to Display All, then start the mission. Now look on the right side of the screen just under the full track map. See that arrow? If it’s pointing to the left, you cannot get Gold, so pause the game and go to Exit. Not Retry; that won’t reset the wind direction. It has to be Exit, and then Start.

Related: How to get Gold on the Beyond the Horizon Drift mission in Gran Turismo 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every time you Exit and then Start, the wind direction and speed will be different. Just keep doing it until the arrow is pointing to the right, and then attempt the mission. You’ll still have to get the slipstreaming just right to get Gold, but it will no longer be impossible. You’re welcome. Bet you feel pretty mad right now, dontcha?