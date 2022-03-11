How to get Gold on the Beyond the Horizon Drift mission in Gran Turismo 7

The first Drift Mission in Gran Turismo 7 belongs to the Beyond the Horizon mission set, and is called Beginner Drifting 1. It requires you to score at least 2,000 points by drifting around a long right-hand bend in a Nissan SILVIA spec-R Aero (S15) ‘02 on the Fuji International Speedway. It’s not so hard to get 7,000 points and a Gold award, worth 5,000 GT7 Credits, on this mission when you know how.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you start, steer to the left, then steer hard to the right. Come off the accelerator momentarily, then back onto it hard to start the drift. You’ll almost immediately have to ease off the accelerator (but not all the way off) and start dabbing the steering left to maintain a smooth drift. If you get it perfectly smooth, you’ll be able to leave the steering alone and maintain the drift with micro-adjustments to the throttle alone, but this isn’t likely to happen, and you don’t need it to happen in order to get Gold. It’s also worth noting that you don’t have to earn all of your points in a single drift. If your drift fizzles out, just snap left to right again as you did at the start to begin a new drift. You can even still get Gold if this happens.