Goldlite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many resources you’ll need to find while exploring the expansion. You can find it exploring specific locations, which might take a bit of time to narrow down, especially if you’re trying to improve your gear to fight more powerful monsters. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Goldlite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Goldlite Ore

Goldlite Ore will primarily appear in the Sandy Plains regions. You can harvest it from the mining outcrops you find while exploring the area. However, you must be playing through a Master Rank hunt or a Master Rank exploration, which becomes available as you progress through the Sunbreak campaign.

There are two types of outcrops for you to harvest: common and uncommon. There are far more common mining outcrop nodes for you to find, colored blue, and the uncommon ones are white. You have a higher chance of finding Goldlite while mining at the uncommon nodes, making these your primary target. Although, we recommend checking both nodes as it never hurts to try your luck.

These are all the mining outcrop locations you can find Goldlite Ore in the Sandy Plains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first image highlights the common locations you can check in the Sandy Plains. The following image goes over the uncommon ore locations with fewer options for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If finding Goldlite Ore becomes problematic in the Sandy Plains, grinding them alongside monster hunts will give you larger rewards. It might be best to treat Goldlite Ore as a side project while tackling these larger monsters.