How to get Gothita Eyelash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region. Many of the materials you gather will be used to make TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Gothita Eyelashes are just one of the many materials you will find in the Paldea region and they come from fixation pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Gothita Eyelashes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gothita is just one of the many pokémon from previous titles making a reappearance in Scarlet and Violet. Much like pokémon like Pichu, however, Gothita isn’t the easiest to find in the Paldea region and you may end up searching for a while to locate this pokémon. Gothita’s rare spawn chance and lack of spawn locations mean that you could go a long time without finding this pokémon and find its evolved form, Gothorita first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is only one area where you can find Gothita in the Paldea region; outside Zapapico. Zapapico is the town on the western edge of East Province Area Three. Gothita likes to spawn on the edge of the town. To increase your chances of seeing one, use the auto-battle mechanic to clear out pokémon in the area to get more to spawn. You can also find Gothorita in the southeastern part of the Paldea region around Alfornada.

You can get Gothita Eyelashes by battling wild Gothita and Gothorita. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Gothita or Gothorita, you will get up to three Gothita Eyelashes added to your collection of materials. You can also occasionally find Gothita Eyelashes on the ground wherever you see a sparkle indicating an item. When this happens, you will only get one eyelash. You can use the eyelashes to make TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.