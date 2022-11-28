Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to discover as you explore the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mainly be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Grimer Toxin is one of the many materials in the games and it comes from the sludge pokémon. Just be careful not to get poisoned. This guide will show you how to get Grimer Toxin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Grimer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon from previous titles in the series that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Grimer being one of them. This pokémon isn’t afraid of human interaction and looks forward to it. Despite only being found in a few areas around the map, Grimer isn’t a difficult pokémon to locate. Unfortunately, you won’t be finding Grimer right away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Grimer’s habitat data, this pokémon only appears in a few spots around the Paldea region. Luckily, you won’t have to leave civilization to locate Grimer since they are found near cities and towns. The two areas where you can find Grimer are Levincia and Porto Marinada. Grimer can be found very frequently in both areas so you shouldn’t have trouble tracking this pokémon down. Make sure to bring a psychic-type pokémon with you to help when battling Grimer.

To obtain Gimer Toxin, you will need to battle Grimer in the wild. You can also get the toxin from Grimer’s evolved form, Muk, later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Grimer or Muk, you will get up to three things of Grimer Toxin added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can use this material to make TM102 Gunk Shot and TM148 Sludge Bomb. Both are good moves to teach to a poison-type pokémon.