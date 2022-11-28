How to get Slowpoke Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various materials to use for crafting. Most of the materials that you gather will come from pokémon and are used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the map. Slowpoke Claws is just one of the many materials you can find throughout the games and they come from the dopey pokémon Slowpoke. Here is how you can get your hands on some Slowpoke Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Slowpoke is one of the original 150 pokémon that makes a reappearance in Scarlet and Violet. This water-type pokémon has evolved over the years to be a water/psychic-type and is found in quite a few places around the Paldea region. If you go searching for these pokémon, you can find them even before completing the tutorial as long as you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slowpoke is found around water and more often than not, they are found around beaches. Early in the game, you can follow the river near Los Platos to a small beach where Slowpoke can spawn. Later in the game, you can find this pokémon on the beach that is to the south of Levincia. You can even find Slowpoke around Casseroya Lake in the northwest of the map.

Related: How to get Shinx Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you can get Slowpoke Claws by battling Slowpoke in the wild. You can also get Slowpoke Claws from Slowbro later on. Each time you defeat or catch a Slowpoke or Slowbro, you will get up to three Slowpoke Claws added to your collection of materials. This material can be used to create TM070 Sleep Talk, TM128 Amnesia, and TM138 Psychic Terrain.