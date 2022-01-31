How to get Hisuian Braviary as a rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Braviary takes to the sky with grace and dignity. Thanks to Braviary, you are able to reach Avalugg’s Legacy and continue your journey. You obtain Braviary as part of the main story but be prepared for tough trials. Here is how you unlock Braviary as a rideable Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to unlock Braviary

Screenshot by Gamepur

You start the process of unlocking Braviary after you defeat Gaeric in the Alabaster Icelands. Sabi will appear alongside Braviary and she will request that you chase after her to learn how to control Braviary. She will first run off to a faraway cliff. After you reach her, she will move to the Snowpoint Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the Snowpoint Temple and head up the stairs to the far left of where you enter. On the second floor, you will notice statues that face one another. Follow the statues and they will end at a door where you need to press buttons in a certain order to open it. The statues are the key to solving this puzzle. Start at the first statue and look at the symbol it is holding. Follow the direction the statue is pointing and look at each symbol leading up to the door. Input the code correctly and the door will open. You will have to do this three times with each room having more statues than the last. Here at the patterns:

First door: Rock, Steel, Ice

Second door: Ice, Rock, Steel, Rock, Ice

Third door: Steel, Ice, Rock, Ice, Steel, Rock

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete the puzzles, follow the pathway through the temple to a room where you run into Sabi. She will challenge you to a battle to see if you are worthy of facing Braviary. She will throw out three Pokémon at once; Magmortar, Electivire, and Rhyperior. For this fight, make sure to have Pokémon that can stand up to all three of Sabi’s. Gastrodon is a great choice if you have one because it isn’t weak to any of Sabi’s Pokémon and it can use moves they are all weak to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the battle is over, continue forward and leave the temple. You will be on the roof of the temple at this point and have one final task; defeat Braviary. This form of Braviary is psychic and flying. Be sure to bring out a Pokémon with either dark or electric-type moves. You will easily be able to defeat Braviary with either of those. Once the battle is done, you will unlock Braviary.

Braviary abilities

Screenshot by Gamepur

Braviary operates in a similar way to the other rideable Pokémon. While on the ground, press the + button to summon Braviary. Braviary will automatically take to the sky and allow you to fly around. Press the Y button to make Braviary dive and press the B button to dash. Braviary can also be summoned while you are falling by pressing the A button.