How to get Hoppip Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is very common to have a crafting component in a game nowadays, which is why it should come as no surprise to learn that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have crafting in them. As you make your way through the two games, you will collect various materials from pokémon that you can use to craft Technical Machines so that your pokémon can learn new moves. One of the many materials you can gather is Hoppop Leafs which are very plentiful. This guide will show you how you can get Hoppip Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Hoppip Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials like Hoppip Leaf come from the pokémon that shares the name. Hoppip Leaf obviously comes from Hoppip just like Lechonk Hair comes from Lechonk. If you want to get your hands on Hoppip Leaf, you will need to know where you can find Hoppip. Luckily, you won’t have to travel very far from the start of the game to find this pokémon jumping around in the grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoppip likes to float around in fields and around trees. It is also a pokémon that can be found in the earlier areas of the game. After leaving your home, make your way to the town of Los Platos. Here, you will be able to spot a good number of Hoppip in the fields. This pokémon can be found all over South Province Area One and South Province Area Two.

Just like with other pokémon, if you want to get Hoppip Leaf, you will need to either defeat or capture a Hoppip. No matter which method you go with, you will get either one or two Hoppip Leaf for your efforts. This material can be used for two different TMs; TM 020 Trailblaze and 056 Bullet Seed. Remember that Hoppip is a grass and flying-type which means you can easily defeat it by using a fire-type pokémon.