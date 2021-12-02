How to get Ifrit Summon Materia in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Ifrit is the first Summon that you get to try out in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. You’re given an Ifrit Summon Materia in the game’s tutorial, and when you use it, you get to witness the raw power that a summon can bring to the table. However, Ifrit Summon Materia is so rare that some players don’t believe you can get it outside of this tutorial. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you get some for yourself and use to win a match with.

Check every Supply Drop

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way we’ve found to get Ifrit Summon Materia is through Supply Drops. These are boxes with some of the rarest items in the game, and they drop throughout the match. The chances of you picking up some Ifrit Summon Materia from a Supply Drop are slim, but they increase towards the end of the match. The later the Phase, the higher your chances of picking up an Ifrit Sumon Materia for you to blast other players with.

The Ifrit Summon Materia needs to charge before it can be used. Once it has, you can tap the button to use it, which will summon Ifrit into the map, at which point it will start blasting fire and crushing your enemies under its feet.