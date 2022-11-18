How to get Igglybuff Fluff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with materials for you to locate and gather in order to craft items. In the games, you can craft TMs, or Technical Machines, to teach your pokémon new moves. You need to collect these crafting components to make these TMs. Each TM is specific to the items required. For instance, some fairy-type moves may ask you for Igglybuff Fluff. This guide will show you how you can get Igglybuff Fluff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Igglybuff Fluff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like other materials in the game, Igglybuff Fluff comes from a pokémon; specifically Igglybuff. If you want to get your hands on this material, you will first need to know where you can locate Igglybuff in the game. Luckily, it won’t take you very long to find a few Igglybuffs roaming the fields of the Paldea region. After progressing through the beginning area of the game, you will come across a small town called Los Platos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Los Platos is surrounded by a bunch of different types of pokémon with one of them being Igglybuff. Specifically, Igglybuff appears in South Province Area One and South Province Area Four. If you are in Los Platos, you can find multiple Igglybuff to the southwest of the town around a large tree. You will also run into a lot of Fidough around here.

To obtain Igglybuff Fluff, you will need to either defeat Igglybuff, making it faint, or capture it. Performing either action will give you a chance at getting Igglybuff Fluff. You can use Igglybuff Fluff to make the TM 037 Draining Kiss or the TM 080 Metronome. Both moves are signature abilities of Igglybuff and Jigglypuff so it makes sense that you will need this material to make them.