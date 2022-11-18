How to get Psyduck Down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As Pokémon trainers explore the wonderful worlds available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they’ll notice that there is a greater emphasis on crafting materials than prior generations. These materials can help Poké trainers craft TMs, or even exchange them for LP. Psyduck Down is one such material, and the name gives a bit of a hint how to find it.

How to find Psyduck Down

The best way, if not the only way, to find Psyduck Down is by defeating wild Psyducks’ in battle. Upon completing the battle, a card will briefly appear on the right side of the screen, notifying players that a singular tuft of Psyduck Down was obtained. Manually battling Psyducks’ isn’t the only way to get this material, however. If you’re letting your Pokémon run free, auto-battling, players can also receive a tuft of Psyduck Down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It appears as though every battle with a wild Psyduck results in a tuft of Psyduck Down being received by the player. If you’re looking to stock up on Psyduck Down, exploring the starting region between Los Platos (East) and the Poco Path Lighthouse is a quick way to stack a dozen or so tufts. Psyducks’ are also relatively common near bodies of water between Los Platos (East) and Mesagoza (South), but running the first route should offer enough for enterprising Pokémon adventurers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Psyduck Down is a mildly profitable material to exchange for LP at TM Machines located at Pokémon Centers. A singular tuft exchanges for 30 LP — it’s possible to turn it into a profit, but time is likely better spent hunting Mankey’s or the like. As players adventure through the fantastical world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, crafting materials are going to be requested often. Keep a few notes on high-yielding materials to ensure you’re maximizing possible profits for late-game.