How to get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark

Ignea Tokens are something you’ll want to work towards as you play through Lost Ark. These are exclusive tokens you’ll receive as you move through the game, but you shouldn’t expect to receive too many of them. In this guide, we detail how you can get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark and how they work.

The only way you can receive an Ignea Token is by completing all of the tasks of a region in your Adventurer’s Tome. This means going through all of the world bosses, the dungeons on normal and hard difficulty, completing all the hidden stories, the rare spawns, collecting the items, recipes, and several more small details highlighted in your tome. After you reach 100% for a region in your Adventurer’s Tome, you’ll receive an Ignea Token.

Upon getting your Ignea Token, you can take them to the Ignea Token Exchange. Unfortunately, because of the limited nature of these tokens, the rewards you receive are already predetermined, and they arrive in a specific order. These are all rewards you can receive for turning in your Ignea Tokens.

White Scarab Mount

Mokoko’s Skillet (weapon)

Luminous Energy emote

Superior Vitality Potion

Purify rune

Zinnervale Card

Superior Stat Increase Potion

Greater Skill Point potion

Bifrost Key

Delain Armen Card

Arkesia Pilgrim Title

Ignea structure

Golden Terpion Mount

Kandaria background

Purify rune

You’ll need to work your way through all of the available continents in your Adventurer’s Tome to receive the Ignea Tokens. Make sure to complete the entire story before you worry about unlocking them all.