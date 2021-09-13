How to get inside The Moxie in Deathloop

The Visionaries have to find some way to kill time while they’re participating in the loop during your Deathloop playthrough. One of them, Charlie, loves to create games, and he’s made one at an establishment called The Moxie. It’s a location you can find during any of the loops you have, and it contains several floors of mini-games. If you finish a floor’s games, you get a prize, and if you finish it in record time, you receive the big prize.

Unfortunately, the problem with getting to The Moxie is the establishment is only open during one time of the day. You can only enter the facility when it’s in the afternoon. So long as you know the time it opens, you’re good to go, and you can find it at the same location every loop in the Updaam region. When you arrive in the afternoon, it’s going to be covered with a handful of Eternalists and a few snipers. You’ll want to clear the area before entering the facility.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive inside, click the button when you first walk into the area, and Charlie will give you the full breakdown. His voiceover is going to share how each floor work and what you need to do. There are two games on the left and right sides of the room, and you want to complete them quickly to make sure you can reach the big prize at the end.

If you fail to complete the mini-games in The Moxie fast enough, you’ll have to repeat a full loop to try again. Unfortunately, it might take you a few tries because Charlie does not tell you how the games work.