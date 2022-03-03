Deathloop gets a gorgeous hardcover art book this summer

Deathloop is a perfect elevation of the style of game developer Arkane crafts, and it’s been a big hit. It received a Game of the Year nomination from the D.I.C.E. Awards, and its director Dinga Bakaba was named the new head of Arkane Lyon. Soon enough, fans will have another way to appreciate the game.

Publisher Dark Horse has announced The Art of Deathloop, a hardcover art book that will give owners a peek inside of the development process. It contains “never-before-seen concept art,” according to Dark Horse’s description, giving us a deeper look at “all the equipment, adversaries, and locations” in the game. The 192-page book will release on August 17, and it’ll cost you $49.99 USD for a copy.

This is far from the first time Dark Horse has dabbled in the realm of video games. Almost exactly a year ago, its comics division announced Apex Legends: Overtime. The original story, penned by former Titanfall and Titanfall 2 writer Jesse Stern, revolves around the game’s Legends fighting the villainous Syndicate. That story will conclude with its fourth issue later this month.

Prior to the comic series, Apex received its own hardcover booked called Pathfinder’s Quest, which compiles all the lore from the base game. Deathloop is in good company here.