Is Deathloop cross plaform/crossplay? Answered

Deathloop has been a puzzling case as far as exclusivity goes. The game was developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, leading to the game’s release on September 14, 2021. During this time, Microsoft was in the process of purchasing those studios in its acquisition of Zenimax, their overarching parent company.

Due to prior licensing with Sony, Deathloop was a timed exclusive on PlayStation consoles for one year even though the companies that produced it were now owned by Microsoft. This exclusivity has run its course, and Deathloop is set to make its debut on Xbox consoles a year later with its release on Game Pass starting September 20. This begs the question though, will Deathloop have crossplay between different platforms?

Is crossplay possible in Deathloop?

A couple of changes will take place with Deathloop after its port over to Xbox consoles and debut on Game Pass. The game will have a free update, the Goldenloop update, containing new content and adding crossplay. This means that PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players will be free to chase each other down on day one.

What other content is coming to the Goldenloop update?

The Goldenloop update, also arriving on September 20, is said to feature a new weapon called the HALPS Prototype, a new Fugue ability, and a new Paint-Bomber enemy. We have limited information about these additions to the game, as they were new announcements at the Xbox showcase at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15.

Fans will soon find out and have the ability to test it for themselves since this update is set to release a mere five days from its announcement. Those already familiar with the game can see how this Goldenloop update will change the game and whether it will add more diversity to gunplay.