Jellystone is one the more rare resources that you’re going to find in Slime Rancher 2. We say rare because it’s not waiting for you to pick it up by merely exploring the area and immediately grabbing it. It’s something you need to find in the ground and use a particular item to retrieve it. Jellystone is a vital resource and knowing how to find it is important to progress in Slime Rancher 2. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Jellystone in Slime Rancher 2.

Related: When do Plort Market prices change in Slime Rancher 2? Answered

Where to find Jellystone and how to get it in Slime Rancher 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jellystone is a resource that you need to upgrade your Resource Harvestor. You can make this upgrade by going over to your Fabricator underneath your base and creating it. You will need 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts to create it. If you’re having trouble finding Cotton Plorts, head to the west of your starting area, and look for the rabbit-like slimes bouncing around with the pink ones. You can feed these slimes any type of vegetable, and they will produce Cotton Plorts. If you need more Newbucks, the best way to get those is by turning in the Plorts you’ve collected to the Plort Market.

Upon having your upgrade Resource Harvestor, you can now use your Vac to retrieve multiple resources for you that you usually wouldn’t have been able to, such as Jellystone. You can find Jellystone by looking for rocks with small pink edges poking out them. You can use your Vac on these rocks, eventually destroying them, and they will produce Jellystone. You can find them throughout Rainbow Island, and you will want to collect as many as you find before bringing them back to your base’s Refinery.