How to mine ores in Slime Rancher 2

There are multiple resources you will need to find in Slime Rancher 2, alongside the Plorts and multiple slimes that are scattered throughout Rainbow Island. These resources are harvested by mining them from the ground, and you won’t be able to do that with your standard Vac. You need to find a few upgrades before this can happen. Here’s what you need to know about how mining ore works in Slime Rancher 2.

How do you mine ores in Slime Rancher 2?

The way you go about this is upgrading your Vac from the Fabricator. You can find this item at the bottom of your base, to the left of the Plort Market. When you get to the bottom floor, there will be a Fabricator and a Refinery that you can use. Any time you want to use Plorts for your projects at a Fabricator, ensure they are inside the Refinery, which works similarly to the Plort Market where you shoot them out of your vac.

The upgrade you’re looking to find is the Upgraded Resource Harvestor. This should be the first item available to you on the menu. It will cost 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts to purchase. The best way to receive enough Newbucks is by trading your Plorts in at the Plort Market. When starting the game, Pink and Cotton Plorts are the most common and make for a good way to build your foundation in Slime Rancher 2. Tabby Plorts are also decently common. However, you can place 10 Cotton Plorts in the Refinery to get that requirement out of the way.

Once you have enough, you can return to the Fabiractor to purchase your upgrade. You can now use your Vac on any ore or harvestable resource on Rainbow Island, such as Jellystone, and take it back to your base.