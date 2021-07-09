How to get Kamura Garb in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

It’s always important to look good in modern video games, and in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, it is possible for players to get some fresh clothes to wear. The Kamura Garb will be of interest to fans of the series, as it directly relates to the previous game, Monster Hunter Rise.

Unfortunately, this will only be available to players who are on Switch, as they will need save game information from Monster Hunter Rise on their device to get it. As Monster Hunter Rise has yet to release on PC, they will not be able to avail of this.

When Switch players start up their game, and as long as they have Monster Hunter Rise save into on their Switch, they will get a prompt telling them that they have a bonus available, and they will be able to click Confirm to download it.

Players who wish to change into their outfits can then visit their house in the village, interact with the chest they can find there, and put on their new outfits in the character appearance section. Just go into “Change your outfit” then “Layered armor” and select it. The good news is, as the Kamura Garb is layered armor, it will change your appearance but not your stats. This also means that players can change their armor pieces over the course of the game without it affecting how they look.