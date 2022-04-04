There are multiple items and special things for you to collect in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find these unique collectibles as you explore the game, and many of them require you to complete puzzles and challenges hidden throughout each episode. A major collectible you’ll want to hunt down are Kyber Bricks. This guide will cover how to get Kyber Bricks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and what you’ll use them for in the game.

Kyber Bricks are a reward you can receive through multiple avenues of the game. You can earn them by completing side quests, completing episode levels, completing challenges, puzzles, trials, and a handful of challenges. Essentially, playing the game and completing the side collectibles, side content, and working the main story are your primary methods to earn them. You can also collect them during specific episode sequences where you need to collect Lego stud totals. Each completed bar rewards you with a Kyber Brick. Reaching True Jedi for a level grants you all of the available Kyber Bricks for that particular challenge.

You can use Kyber Bricks primary to unlock upgrades for each of the classes in The Skywalker Saga. There are nine classes available, with a character associated with at least one of them.