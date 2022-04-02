How to get Last Gasp in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Wards are invaluable to your survival in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These are the Borderlands series version of rechargeable shields that will save your life many times, and if you get a good one, they provide a variety of other benefits. One of the best wards in the game is called Last Gasp, which can only be obtained from a certain boss. Here is how to get the legendary ward, Last Gasp.

Last Gasp can only be dropped by Zomboss. You will take him on in the early portions of the main story in Shattergrave Barrow, which is located up the hill behind the Queen’s Castle. When you arrive, just make your way to the end of the area where you fought him before and drop down to begin the fight again.

Zomboss acts exactly as he did the first time you fought him. Just focus on taking him out, and when he is defeated, he will drop a lot of loot; hopefully, one will be a legendary item called Last Gasp.

Depending on your level, you will get a ward with lots of capacity and a short recharge rate. Additionally, it can give you resistance to a particular element and boost your fire rate, reload speed, and refill your gun when the ward is depleted. If Last Gasp doesn’t drop, just simply travel back to the overworld and jump back into Shattergrave Barrow, and Zomboss will respawn when you go to his lair.