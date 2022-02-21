How to get Leaplasher Spark Coil in Horizon Forbidden West

You’ll be hunting down key items that you find in the wild to create various tools to use in Horizon Forbidden West. A handful of these resources drop off for the machines roaming around, but you’ll need to aim for specific parts of their body and scan them before outright engaging these creatures. A helpful component you’ll be hunting down is Leaplasher Spark Coils. This guide covers how to get Leaplasher Spark Coils and where they come from in Horizon Forbidden West.

The Leaplasher Spark Coils drop off of the Leaplashers. You can find them in several locations throughout the first area, where when you enter the Forbidden West, you’ll want to spend some time in these starting areas checking these out.

A Leaplasher’s Spark Coils are a rare drop and are what you can find on its back. You’ll want to scan these machines using your focus and highlight them, which should be the fourth tab and will be on their power cell, on their back. Unfortunately, there’s a 20% chance of the Spark Coils dropping from the power cell when attempting to loot it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leaplashers are resistant to any form of Shock damage, but they are weak to Purgewater damage. They typically roam in small packs of three to five, so expect to fight against multiple machines when attempting to hunt one down, unless you can sneak up on one by itself without alerting the others.