You’ll be trying to hunt down several resources throughout your time in Horizon Forbidden West. These resources are critical to building your gear, enhancing your equipment, and making your life easier when battling against machines and humans alike. A notably valuable resource are Longleg Circulators. This guide covers how to get Longleg Circulators in Horizon Forbidden West.

You’ll need to go further west from Plainsong if you want to find them. You can find them closer to the second area after you’ve activated The Base, where you’ll be battling against some of the tougher machines as you explore the Forbidden West. We do not recommend taking on this challenge without a few levels under your belt, especially if you’re hunting them down for armor and weapon parts. The machine that drops them, Longlegs, are usually roaming around a Blighted area to the west of The Base, but this is not the only location they appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking to acquire Longleg Circulators, all you have to do is eliminate a Longleg. The Circulators are one of the primary components that the creature drops, so you don’t have to aim for a specific part or try to knock off a particular component. Instead, your primary goal will be to eliminate a Longleg and then loot it after the battle.