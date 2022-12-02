There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can find throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the ingredients that you collect will come from pokémon and be used to make TMs so that you can teach your team some new moves. Makuhita Sweat is just one of the many ingredients in the games and it comes from the guts pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Makuhita Sweat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Makuhita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many pokémon from previous generations that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Makuhita being one of them. This pokémon is very easy to track down and can be found in many places across the Paldea region. You can find Makuhita in most of the sections of the map including early in the game once you have reached Los Platos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Makuhita’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon as early as South Province Area One. It appears that Makuhita is more present on the eastern side of the region than on the western side, but you can locate this pokémon on both sides if you look hard enough. Since Makuhita is a fighting-type pokémon, you will want to make sure to use psychic or flying -type moves. This will help you weaken and defeat Makuhita.

Related: How to get Shroomish Spores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to collect Makuhita Sweat, you will need to battle Makuhita in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Makuhita or Hariyama, you will get up to three Makuhita Sweat added to your growing collection of materials. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against the two pokémon. Makuhita Sweat is required to make TM058 Brick Break, TM064 Bulk Up, and TM167 Close Combat.