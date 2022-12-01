Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. One of the many materials that you can find on your journey is Shroomish Spores. Like most pokémon materials, you can use Shroomish Spores to craft TMs at TM Machines so you can teach your pokémon some new moves. This guide will show you how to get Shroomish Spores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Shroomish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shroomish is one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This Gen III pokémon is the pre-evolution of Breloom and is only found in a few areas around the Paldea region. Despite Shroomish only having a few spawn locations, this pokémon is very easy to find and spawns pretty often in the areas that they call home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Shroomish’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in South Province Area One, South Province Area Five, and West Province Area Three. You can easily find Shroomish early in the game by heading to the east of Los Platos. Later on, you can locate this pokémon around the town of Medali. Shroomish likes the shade and prefers to stay near trees. You will often find this pokémon spawning at the base of trees and around hills.

Related: How to get Wingull Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain Shroomish Spores, you will need to battle Shroomish and Breloom in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Shroomish or Breloom, you will get up to three Shroomish Spores added to your collection of materials. You can also get the spores from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against the two pokémon. This material can be used to craft TM071 Seed Bomb and TM081 Grass Knot.