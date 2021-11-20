How to get more Chocobo in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Your Chocobo Farm is a secondary time sink in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. It’s where you can go to relax and stare at your Chocobo while they run around having fun in the great outdoors. However, apart from the initial Chocobo that’s given to you when you start the game, it’s pretty challenging to acquire new ones. This guide covers how you can get more Chocobo and start filling up that farm.

The Moogle Emporium

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first and easiest way to get more Chocobo is to buy a Chocobo Egg from the Moogle Emporium. This is a unique in-game store that you can only visit if you pick up a Mog Bell during a match. Then, once the game ends, you’ll be taken to the Moogle Emporium, where you should be able to buy a new Chocobo Egg. They seem to cost 2000 Gil, but the price may go up the more you buy. Once you’ve purchased an egg, you’ll need to wait a few hours for it to incubate, then it’ll hatch into a brand new Chocobo.

Chocobo Breeding

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second way to get yourself a new Chocobo is to breed one. There’s an option for breeding in your Chocobo Farm that you can use to pair up two Chocobo to have a baby. Once you have an egg from this coupling, you’ll need to incubate it and see what sort of Chocobo pops out. However, male Chocobo are hard to come by, so you’ll likely need to buy a lot of Chocobo Eggs before you come across one that you can breed.