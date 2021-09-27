How to get new cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed has many cars that you can drive in the game as it pleases newcomers and old-school fans of the brand. From the ’71 Chevrolet El Camino to the Mountain Mauler, there’s something for every motorhead out there. There are two main ways of getting new cars in Hot Wheels Unleashed but be prepared to save up some in-game cash.

As far as we know, the in-game currency does not have any micro-transaction style progression. As you complete races, you will get coins. With this gold, you’ll be able to earn cars in two ways.

Get new cars from Blind Boxes

The first way is by getting blind boxes. You can earn them in-game by completing challenges in the Hot Wheels City Rumble mode, or you can purchase blind boxes with your currency for 500 coins. To buy a blind box, go to “Shop” on the main menu and select “Blind Box.” You can open your earned blind boxes here or buy them.

Purchase new cars with in-game coins

The second way is to purchase them outright, but they cost a pretty penny. For example, the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko and Motosaurus each cost 1200 coins. The first one, in particular, looks impressive with a sports car body and a slick metallic finish. There are other standard vehicles on offer, too, for a more reasonable 500 gold. You may get different purchasing options because the store updates each day. You can find it under “Shop” and then “Limited Offers.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlock new cars by completing challenges

The third way to get new cars doesn’t involve any form of cash. Instead, you can earn new cars by completing specific challenges in the Hot Wheels City Rumble mode. They come up rarely, as they’re typically at the end of a certain route on the map. For example, on the bottom left of the city, you’ll find a green circle that unlocks a blind box and the Rip Rod.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Purchase new cars with real money

There’s a fourth way. Milestone and Hot Wheels will be adding new cars for purchase with real money over time. This will include Barbie, DC, Street Fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Masters of the Universe-related vehicles for its first Hot Wheels Pass that released day-and-date with the game.