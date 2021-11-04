How to get new shops on Harv’s Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0

Animal Crossing New Horizon’s 2.0.0 update is bringing a lot of changes to the game. One substantial change is that Harv’s Island will be growing. No longer just dedicated to the photo studio, other NPCs will be able to set up shops there, giving services that were time-limited in the game a permanent place to do business.

The first thing players will need to do is have access to Harv’s island, Photopia. He will visit you after you get three residents on your own island, and from then on you can travel to his island via the airport by selecting the “I wanna visit someone” option when speaking with Orville.

When you arrive, run into the area to the right of Harv’s house, and you will find him and Harriet, who will detail their plans for the island. You may need to do a more standard trip to the island if you haven’t visited before, so just chat with Harv about photography, then return the following day.

The list of potential shops that you can open is below, all of which are well-established NPCs in the game.

Harriet

Katrina

Kicks

Leif

Redd

Reese and Cyrus

Sahara

Tortimer

When you peak to them, they will tell you that they need some bells to start the process and open their stores. Each shop will need 100,000 Bells. This is a lot if you are just starting, but won’t be much to veteran players. You can also only open one shop per day, so keep that in mind when deciding what shops to open if you already have enough Bells for all of them.