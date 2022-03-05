How to get nitro in Gran Turismo 7 and how to use it

As Gran Turismo 7 goes all out with its offerings of internal car parts, one should expect to own the fabled nitro system later on in the game. This attachment is capable of getting cars from 50 to 200 mph in just seconds, arguably making it the best car part to have. As if that isn’t unfair enough, we’ve also noticed that cars supplied with nitro are allowed to race in most campaign missions. Here’s how you can get your hands on the legendary Nitro System.

Once you’ve reached Collector Level 7, the Extreme category in the World Map’s Tuning Shop will be unlocked for you. Of course, this is where you can find most of the game’s best car parts, including the Nitro System, and attach them to almost any vehicle. The Nitro System is priced at a steep 100,000 Credits, so be sure the car you want to apply it to is out of your garage — or you may end up having to buy another. Once purchased, the system will then automatically be added to the car.

For those using the default button layout, you can then use nitro during races by pressing down on the right analog stick. If you’ve altered the controls, it is worth checking its mapped button by clicking on the “GT” logo in the top-left corner of the main menu and heading to the Controllers tab. As shown above, any car supplied with nitro will have a new HUD display in the bottom-right corner that gauges how much nitro is left in the tank. When used, this gauge will turn red and slowly shrink the more it is utilized. However, players shouldn’t be afraid to use the nitro even from the start of a race, as there is surely enough to last minutes.

