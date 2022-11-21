How to get Orthworm Tarnish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials you gather will be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Orthworm Tarnish is just one of the many materials you can collect in the Paldea region and it comes from the earthworm pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Orthworm Polish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Orthworm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Orthworm is one of the gen IX pokémon making its first appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This earthworm-looking pokémon is a steel-type creature that loves to roam around deserts. You may not find the smaller version of this pokémon at first and may end up finding Titan Orthworm instead. If that is the case, keep on looking and the normal ones will not be far behind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Orthworm frequently appears in the deserts on either side of the Paldea region. There is one desert on either side of the map where you can find this pokémon. Orthworm is sensitive to sound and causing too much noise will make them run away. If you approach it quietly, this pokémon will stick around and allow you to interact with them. Since this pokémon is a steel-type, make sure to bring a fighting-type with you to challenge it.

Orthworm will drop Polish each time you defeat or capture it. When you come across this pokémon in the wild, make sure you are prepared with a pokémon who can easily take it down. Orthworm will drop between one and three Orthworm Polish each time you defeat or capture one. You can use this material to create TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.