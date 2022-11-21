There are a lot of different materials and ingredients that you will discover as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you gather will come from pokémon and be used to make TMs at TM Machines across the Paldea region. Glimmet Crystals are just one of the many materials you can find and it comes from the ore pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Glimmet Crystals in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Glimmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a material associate with them. Just like Eevee Fur is obtained from Eevee, Glimmet Crystals are obtained from Glimmet. Unfortunately, Glimmet isn’t the easiest pokémon to find in the games and may take some time to locate. After all, this pokémon is very rarely seen and likes to hide.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Glimmet’s habitat information, this pokémon can appear in multiple areas around the Paldea region. This pokémon only appears in caves similar to Sableye and is difficult to locate. While it can come out during the day, you will rarely see this pokémon as you traverse the cave systems. Make to sure check the walls of the cave you are in since Glimmet can attach itself to any of them.

Each pokémon that drops a material must be battled in the wild in order to obtain it. For Glimmet Crystal, you must battle Glimmet and either defeat or capture it. Each one that you catch or defeat will give you up to three crystals to add to your collection of materials. You can also get this material from Glimmet’s evolved form called Glimmora if you happen to spot it. Glimmet Crystals can be used to make TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.