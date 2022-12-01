You will come across a bunch of different ingredients and materials as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you gather will come from pokémon and are used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the map. One of the many materials in the games is Pineco Husks and it comes from the bagworm pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Pineco Husk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Pineco in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pineco is one of the many pokémon from a previous generation that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This pinecone-looking pokémon comes from Gen II and can be found in a decent number of areas in the Paldea region. Despite the many areas that this pokémon can spawn, you may have a very hard time locating one. This is because Pineco is a pretty rare spawn and they are hard to spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Pineco’s habitat map, you can find this pokémon in various areas across the map, with most spawn locations being on the eastern side. One of the easiest locations to find Pineco is in the trees near Medali. Pineco like to hang from tree branches which makes them hard to spot because they blend in. The pokémon will fall from the tree if it is shaken. If you want to locate Pineco, hit all the trees in an area and you may have one fall on you.

Pineco Husks can come from two pokémon; Pineco and Forretress. Each time you defeat or capture one of these pokémon in the wild, you will get up to three Pineco Husks added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You will also get the material if you defeat these pokémon in auto battles or Tera Raid Battles. You can use Pineco Husks to make TM091 Toxic Spikes, TM104 Iron Defense, and TM106 Drill Run.