Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. These materials are typically used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the map so you can teach moves to your pokémon. Qwilfish Spines are just one of the many materials found in the Paldea region and they come from the balloon pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Qwilfish Spines in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Qwilfish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Qwilfish is just one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon is a poison/water type that is pretty easy to find. You can obtain this pokémon as early as South Province Area One shortly after you have completed the part of the tutorial around the lighthouse. Qwilfish is very easy to locate so you shouldn’t have a problem finding them throughout the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Qwilfish’s habitat information, you can find this pokémon in almost every part of the sea that surrounds the Paldea region. While you can find some Qwilfish close to the shore, most of them will be found in areas you cannot reach unless you have unlocked the ability to travel across the water. If you happen to spot one close to shore, be sure to throw a pokéball at them to initiate the battle.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Qwilfish in the wild to get your hands on the material it drops. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Qwilfish, you will get up to three Qwilfish Spines added to your materials pouch. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against Qwilfish. You can use this material to make TM090 Spikes and TM154 Hydro Canon as long as you have the other materials needed.