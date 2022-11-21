How to get Ralts Dust in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As one of the new items introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Ralts Dust is part of the new TM crafting system that allows trainers to craft their own Technical Machines. Typically acquired from Tera Raids and capturing or defeating wild Ralts, Ralts Dust can be used to craft powerful TMs such as Psychic and Aura Sphere. Trainers would want to have some on hand, just in case they need those TMs in a pinch. You can even sell them for League Points if you have an excessive amount of them, though we would recommend keeping them instead due to the rarity of Ralts spawns. Here is how you can get Ralts Dust in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Ralts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ralts is a fairly rare spawn, only located in the town biome of the South Province (Area One). Players looking for large amounts of Ralts Dust would be better off seeking out Kirlia, which has a significantly higher spawn rate compared to Ralts. Kirlia can be found at the East Province (Area Two), West Province (Area Two) and on Glaseado Mountain.

For fast farming, Poison, Ghost and Steel-type moves are the way to go. Additionally, Ralts and Kirlia have fairly low base Defense stats, so dealing neutral physical damage is also an option. Players can even make use of the Let’s Go function to auto battle Ralts, Kirlia and any other nearby Pokémon if their lead Pokémon is strong enough. It is much quicker than manually battling them, and you can potentially rack up some extra materials from other nearby Pokémon.

As Ralts has a low spawn chance, players will most likely end up resetting the Pokémon spawns in the general vicinity fairly often, by going in and out of render distance. The Pokémon spawns will be reset as the area is reloaded, so keep at it until you find a Ralts.