How to get Frigibax Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Frigibax Scales are yet another crafting material used to create TMs or sell for League Points in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Like their namesake, getting your hands on them is neither easy nor efficient, as Frigibax is a rare spawn in a large area filled with other powerful Ice Pokemon, and you’ll need to spend at least a few hours progressing some story quests even to be able to reach where they live. We’ll cover everything you need to know about getting them in this guide.

Where to find Frigibax Scales in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get Frigibax Scales, you need to go to the Glaseado Mountain region in the far north of Paldea. They come from Frigibax, as you’d expect, in groups of 1-3. Capturing tends to award more Scales, and if you’re hunting for the perfect nature for your Frigibax, you’ll probably need to capture a few. While the PokeDex entry for Frigibax says it favors cave systems, you can find it all over Glaseado Mountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Based on our testing, most of them are on the northern slopes with more open space. Remember that Frigibax likely appears about five percent per individual spawn, and they don’t come in groups, so finding even one is a cause for celebration. Be sure to bring Rock, Steel, or Dragon moves to the fight, as those are three of its main weak points. The Frigibax you find in the mountains will be around levels 26 or so, and you can’t even reach the Glaseado Mountain until you’ve defeated at the least the Lurking Steel and Open Sky Titans, so be ready for a fight before you make your way north.

If you go to the north earlier than the game intends, you can use the farm for Frigibax Scales as a solid experience farm. There are dozens of Ice-type Pokemon on the mountain as well, all of them worth your time catching, if only to have in your collection.