Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Rellor Mud is just one of the many ingredients in the games that you can get your hands on and it comes from the rolling pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Rellor Mud in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a decent number of pokémon that make their first appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Rellor its evolved form, Rabsca, being some of them. This Gen IX Pokémon may be new to the games, but it isn’t extremely difficult to locate. That being said, there is only one area where you can find this pokémon throughout the entirety of the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Rellor’s habitat data, this pokémon will only spawn in the Asado Desert. This is the area between Cascarrafa and Porto Marinada on the western side of the map. Despite it being a decently large area, Rellor is easy to find in this area thanks to it spawning pretty frequently. You can also find Rabsca in this area, but that is far less likely since it doesn’t spawn very often. Since Rellor is a bug type, you will want to bring a pokémon that knows flying, rock, or fire-type moves.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, if you want to get your hands on some Rellor Mud, you will need to battle Rellor and Rabsca in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture one of these pokémon, you will get Rellor Mud added to your inventory. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against these pokémon. Rellor Mud is needed to make TM120 Psychic and TM131 Pollen Puff.