Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Cubchoo Fur is just one of the many materials found throughout the Paldea region and it comes from the chill pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Cubchoo Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Cubchoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many pokémon from previous generations that make an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet with Cubchoo and its evolved form Beartic being some of them. This adorable pokémon is only able to spawn in one section of the Paldea region. Luckily, Cubchoo isn’t a rare sight once you find its spawn so you shouldn’t have trouble tracking this pokémon down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to other ice-type pokémon in the games, Cubchoo is primarily found in the Glaseado Mountain. This is the area in the northern section of the Paldea region that surrounds the Montenevera. Both Cubchoo and Beartic can be found in this area and it is not uncommon to find groups of Cubchoo wandering the snowy mountaintops. Since Cubchoo is an ice-type, you will want to make sure to bring a pokémon that knows fire-type moves.

Related: How to get Axew Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to get your hands on some Cubchoo Fur, you will need to battle wild Cubchoo and Beartic. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon in the wild, you will get Cubchoo Fur automatically added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles, Tera Raid battles, and by picking it up off the ground where you see sparkles. Cubchoo Fur is necessary for crafting TM010 Ice Fang and TM069 Ice Punch.