There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you will end up finding as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon materials that you collect are mainly used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can get is Riolu Fur which is obtained from the pre-evolved form of Lucario, Riolu. This guide will show you how to get Riolu Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Riolu Fur location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every pokémon has a material type that you can gather from it that is associated with its name. For instance, Phanpy Nails are obtained from Phanpy so if you want to get Riolu Fur, you will need to track down Riolu. Similar to other baby pokémon like Pichu, Riolu is a pretty rare find despite being able to be found earlier in the game. At least you don’t need to travel very far to find this pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Riolu is found in the southwestern region of Paldea in the location called Southern Province Area Four. You can access this area after you have completed the tutorial by traveling to the south of Southern Province Area Two. Riolu likes to spawn around cliffs and is more commonly spotted at night than it is during the day. The Riolu that you run into in this area will be around level 20, so make sure you have leveled up appropriately before heading to this area.

Related: Where to find Chewtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Riolu in the wild and either defeat or capture it to obtain Riolu Fur. Each time you defeat or capture a Riolu, you will get one or two Riolu Fur. You can also get this fur from Lucario later in the game. Riolu Fur is used at TM Machines to create TMs as long as you have a recipe that requires it.