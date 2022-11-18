Where to find Chewtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The wide, wonderful region of Paldea offers a slew of new activities for trainers to get their hands on in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Whether you’re searching for the fabled Titan Pokémon in the Path of Legends, taking on Gym leaders to prove your battling prowess for Victory Road, or simply soaking the sights of a beautifully realized vista, trainers are going to be searching and capturing new Pokémon. The Pokémon Chewtle is making another appearance since its introduction in Generation 8 — here’s where to find it.

How to catch Chewtle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chewtle are water-type Pokémon, and as such are best searched for around bodies of freshwater in the southern regions of Paldea. Be diligent in your search — we had difficulty finding one until making a cliff jump between region one and four, but the odds of them spawning are relatively equal across the board around ponds and lakes. Based on the Pokédex information, the only place Chewtles cannot be found is in the northern third of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To catch a Chewtle, it’s best to use an electric-type Pokémon and try to paralyze it will dropping its health low. Pikas and Pawmis both offer a few moves that can trivialize a both Chewtle and a Drednaw, if the evolved version of Chewtle happens to spawn with a group. Chewtle can help with some Team Star hideouts located in eastern Paldea, so investing a few levels into the water Pokémon can pay dividends later in the title.

The Chewtle can be an elusive creature. If you do manage to come across a pack, take a bit of extra time and either capture or defeat all of the wild Chewtles you can find. This can help with the TM material they offer, Chewtle Claws. Keep an eye out near bodies of water — you never know when a Chewtle might be around.