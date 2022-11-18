How to get Phanpy Nail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various materials and ingredients that you will use to craft different items in the games. Pokémon materials are mainly used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon additional moves. One of the many materials that you can get is Phanpy Nails which come from the long nose pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Phanpy Nails in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Phanphy Nail location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon materials come from the pokémon associated with them. Just like Combee Honey comes from Combee, you can get Phanpy Nails from Phanpy. The only issue is that you need to track down where Phanpy is located. Luckily, it shouldn’t take you very long to find where that is. Phanpy has a few spawn locations that you can easily find early in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phanpy lives in the western part of the Paldea region. Though it isn’t labeled as such, you can actually find this pokémon in the Southern Province Area Two. This is the area that you go to immediately after getting done with the tutorial. Phanpy likes to roam around rocky areas and appears frequently along the cliffsides and around rocks. You don’t need to worry about Phanpy running when spotted.

Just like with other pokémon, if you want to get Phanpy Nails, you will need to battle and either defeat or capture Phanphy. You can also get the nails from Phanpy’s evolution later in the game. Each Phanpy that you defeat or capture will get you one or two Phanpy Nails that you can use at TM Machines to craft TMs if you have recipes that require them.